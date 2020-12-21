Aggie parents share frustrations over no pass / fail option for fall semester

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Aggie parents are voicing their frustrations over what was certainly a challenging year for students and faculty at Texas A&M.

Parents reached out to KBTX wanting answers on why the Texas A&M Faculty declined to offer pass / fail as an option this fall. Student leaders had requested the option like it was offered in the spring.

The semester may be over but students and others are still talking about the way learning has happened during the pandemic.

”I’m not one to ever voice an opinion against a school system,” said Stefanie Shoults, a parent of an A&M student. “I work in education and have done so for 25 years. I’m very supportive of it and appreciative of Texas A&M’s efforts to provide remote learning and provide opportunities to keep everyone engaged.”

Her son is a senior at A&M. She said it’s been challenging for his classmates in the Engineering school. She’s also paying out of state prices.

“You’re paying $57,000 for your students to teach themselves off of YouTube or other websites and not getting the interaction with professors and the school as a whole. I believe we do deserve answers and our kids deserve better,” Shoults said.

”I want to assure families out there that, you know, the faculty worked very hard to help the students this year. I mean you know it was difficult for the faculty as well as the students. I mean it was difficult for all of us,” said John Stallone, Ph.D., Faculty Senate Speaker. He said they opted not to extend pass / fail because it could hurt students going to graduate school and professional schools in the future.

Stallone also said student engagement wasn’t great this semester. He added their was a safety net for students with the q-drop program. It allows them to drop a course and retake it without penalty.

“We did increase the number of q-drops that any student could claim and so you know that would increase the number that allowed them to q-drop at least several courses this semester,” said Stallone.

Students graduating like German DeLuna said the pass / fail issue has had a lot of attention.

”There’s a lot of people angry about that but I mean it is what it is. But they did keep the q-drop,” DeLuna said.

Shoults has sent emails, phone calls and written messages to Texas A&M administrators expressing her disappointment. She is still waiting to hear back.

”I don’t want to excuse people that slacked off or didn’t do the job but if a student has done everything they can in their capabilities and they normally are a 4.0 there should have been an option besides these lower grades,” Shoults said.

Stallone said he anticipates the learning options will look similar in the spring semester, unless there are big developments in the impact COVID-19 is having.

Other institutions including the University of Texas did offer pass / fail options this fall.

