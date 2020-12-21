Advertisement

Both Texas A&M and North Carolina are programs on the rise

Texas A&M vs UNC Orange Bowl
Texas A&M vs UNC Orange Bowl(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football is headed to the Orange Bowl and will play North Carolina, a team the Aggies have never played before. But A&M is familiar with UNC’s head coach. Former Texas Longhorn, Mack Brown, is in his second year leading the Tar Heels.

North Carolina had a 2-9 record the year before Brown got there and is now the 13th ranked team in the nation. A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher inherited a 7-6 Aggie team and in his third year, the Aggies are 8-1. Both Fisher and Brown say they’re impressed with how quickly each other has turned around their respective programs.

”(Mack’s a ) great guy, great opponent. He’s done a tremendous job with North Carolina,” said Fisher. “To get them in the Orange Bowl and how quick he was there and where that program was when he took over, it’s an amazing accomplishment. Again, but it doesn’t surprise you. Everywhere Mack goes, he wins,” Fisher added.

“Jimbo has gotten it to this point much quicker than I thought he would,” Brown said. “To be in that division in the SEC and to be able to compete like he has and put his team in a position that arguably should be in the Final Four today, I think it’s amazing what he’s been able to accomplish in such a short time,” Brown added.

The Aggies and Tarheels will kick-off on January 2nd at 7:00 p.m. in Miami Garden, Florida.

