Crews fight house fire in south College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in south College Station Monday morning.

Around 8 a.m., fire crews were on the scene of that fire in the Shenandoah neighborhood in the 1100 block of Waynesboro Court. Witnesses say multiple waves of sirens could be heard in the area.

A neighbor on the scene told KBTX that all the home’s residents made it out safely of the house, including the pets.

KBTX has a reporter at the location and an inquiry to fire officials. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

