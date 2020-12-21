CSPD: Drug dealer arrested after he’s found passed out in car

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they arrested a drug dealer Friday morning after finding him passed out at the wheel of his car.

Raphael Kelley, 21, was found by police just after midnight Friday passed out at the intersection of Holleman Drive E. and Texas Avenue with the transmission still in drive. He admitted to police he had alcohol and smoke marijuana prior to driving.

Police said as they were conducting a DWI investigation, Kelley also admitted to having leftover marijuana and THC concentrates inside the vehicle after making a run to a house party. He told police he kept the drugs inside his home near Gabbard Park.

After obtaining a search warrant, police went to Kelley’s home, and inside they found more marijuana, LSD, Psilocybin mushrooms, Adderall, pain killers, and two bins of what appeared to be THC oil-infused brownies.

Police said they also recovered a handgun in Kelley’s car.

He was arrested and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Driving While Intoxicated, and multiple drug charges. His bonds totaled $75,000. He was released on Saturday.

