Disappointed Aggie fans say Texas A&M “robbed” by CFP selection committee

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie fans expressed their disappointment and frustration Sunday after the College Football Playoff selection committee decided to leave Texas A&M out of the top four in the final rankings of the season, ending the team’s hopes of winning a national title.

The Aggies again were placed 5th in the CFP poll by the committee, the same spot the team occupied for all five of the rankings released this season.

“We were robbed man, robbed,” Victor Castillo of Bryan said. “Honestly, last night I thought we were going to the playoffs. Notre Dame lost by 24 points. Signed, sealed, delivered. The committee, I don’t know what they’re smoking, but it’s something crazy.”

Alabama received the committee’s top ranking, followed by Clemson, Ohio State, and Notre Dame. The CFP semifinals will be played on New Year’s Day for a spot in the national championship, which is set for January 11 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

But A&M fans firmly believe the Aggies are one of the best four teams in the country.

“A&M is 8-1 in the SEC. It’s the best conference in the U.S.A.,” Andrew Acosta, who has held Aggie season tickets since 2005, said. “I know a lot of other fans, and we’re all upset. There are no words, really.”

“I think we proved our point winning against Florida, who almost beat Alabama yesterday,” College Station resident Haydn Murrell said.

Texas A&M did not lose a game since the first rankings were released on November 24. Their three victories came over LSU, Auburn, and Tennessee. Many analysts said winning out should’ve been enough for the Aggies to earn a playoff spot.

“I feel like they got cheated,” Franklin resident Top Hogan said. “Why are you going to tell them they have to win all their games, and when they do that, they still don’t make it? How does that work?”

“They definitely did their part,” Cameron Griffin, another College Station resident, said. “They did all they could. They convincingly won the games they needed to, and it kind of just left it up to the committee. I guess they did what they thought was best, which obviously as Aggie fans, we’re going to disagree with, but it hurts a little bit.”

Aggie fans believe Texas A&M has a stronger case as a playoff team than both Ohio State and Notre Dame, the two teams finishing just above the Aggies at three and four.

“How is a team supposed to be in the top four if they just got blown out? That makes no sense, right?” Murrell said, referring to Notre Dame’s 34-10 loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game Saturday night. “Same for Ohio State. They played six games. We’ve won seven games in a row, and Ohio State can still be in the top four and only play six games? It just doesn’t make sense.”

“I thought after Clemson’s dominating win last night, it kind of showed that Notre Dame wasn’t all that they were made out to be,” Griffin said. “I think like what Jimbo said, with seven straight SEC wins, that really gave us a strong argument to push into the playoff.”

“Ohio State only has six games and struggled against Northwestern,” Acosta said. “It’s just very disappointing.”

Texas A&M accepted the invitation to the Capital One Orange Bowl which will kick off on January 2 in Miami Gardens, Florida where they will take on 13th-ranked North Carolina. The matchup will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

