Driver arrested on DWI charge after striking truck stop gas pump

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a Calvert man was arrested on a DWI charge after striking a gas pump and then driving away.

The driver was identified as Marcus Antoine Ausbie.

Bryan police say he hit a gas pump at a truck stop in the 2800 block of N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway Friday night causing about $6,000 in damage.

Police later found him and stopped him in College Station near the mall.

According to an arrest report, Ausbie said he had margaritas at a restaurant and a couple of wine coolers before driving. He was also charged for hitting the pump. He has been released on bonds totaling $5,000.

