Driver arrested on DWI charge after striking truck stop gas pump

The Calvert man said he had wine coolers and margaritas before driving.
The Calvert man said he had wine coolers and margaritas before driving.
The Calvert man said he had wine coolers and margaritas before driving.
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a Calvert man was arrested on a DWI charge after striking a gas pump and then driving away.

The driver was identified as Marcus Antoine Ausbie.

Bryan police say he hit a gas pump at a truck stop in the 2800 block of N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway Friday night causing about $6,000 in damage.

Police later found him and stopped him in College Station near the mall.

According to an arrest report, Ausbie said he had margaritas at a restaurant and a couple of wine coolers before driving. He was also charged for hitting the pump. He has been released on bonds totaling $5,000.

