Free COVID-19 testing available this week ahead of Christmas

Free mobile testing is available this week and next week in both Bryan and College Station.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Additional free mobile COVID-19 testing is available in Bryan and College Station this week ahead of Christmas and next week.

Appointments online are encouraged but some users have reported having trouble accessing the testing sites online. If you can’t make an appointment ahead of time, you can still get the free testing by simply showing up. You can only make an appointment 24 hours in advance.

The testing sites and times for this week and next are:

BRIAN BACHMANN COMMUNITY PARK (1600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station)

December 21, 22, 23 (11 am-7 pm)

December 28, 29, 30 (11 am-7 pm)

ST. TERESA’S CATHOLIC CHURCH (307 Hall Street, Bryan-KIOSK IN PARISH HALL PARKING LOT): Appointments have priority.

December 21, 22, 23 (8 am-5 pm)

December 28, 29, 30 (8 am-5 pm)

What you need to know to get tested:

· Testing is available for anyone above age 5 (or any child that can cough on command).

· You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.

· All test sites offer drive-thru testing.

· You do not have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested.

· Please bring a picture ID, driver’s license, or other form of identification.

· The test is an oral swab.  Please do not eat, drink, or smoke 20 minutes prior to being tested.

· The results take about 2-3 days to get back.

· Results are securely sent via text message or email.

· If there is inclement weather, the testing site will close

For more information about COVID-19 testing sites in Texas, visit texas.gov/covid19.  More information can be found at the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website:  http://brazosceoc.org

