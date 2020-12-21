Grand jury indicts College Station man for fatal October crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The man accused of causing a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old mother has been indicted on a manslaughter charge by a Brazos County Grand Jury.

The indictment was handed up last week for Joel Becerra, 21, of College Station.

According to College Station police, Becerra was driving a car that hit a light pole in the early morning hours of Friday, October 23rd in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue.

Ariana Lopez suffered a fractured skull and a traumatic brain injury and passed away the next day.

Becerra was charged with manslaughter and intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. His bonds were set at $70,000. According to online jail records, he was released from jail on December 11.

College Station, TX

