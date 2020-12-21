Advertisement

Grand jury indicts College Station man for fatal October crash

His 19-year-old passenger was killed in the crash that occurred on Fairview Avenue.
His 19-year-old passenger was killed in the crash that occurred on Fairview Avenue.
Joel Becerra was released from the Brazos County Detention Center earlier this month on bonds totaling $70,000.(Brazos County Jail)
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The man accused of causing a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old mother has been indicted on a manslaughter charge by a Brazos County Grand Jury.

The indictment was handed up last week for Joel Becerra, 21, of College Station.

According to College Station police, Becerra was driving a car that hit a light pole in the early morning hours of Friday, October 23rd in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue.

Ariana Lopez suffered a fractured skull and a traumatic brain injury and passed away the next day.

Becerra was charged with manslaughter and intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. His bonds were set at $70,000. According to online jail records, he was released from jail on December 11.

