Holiday artisan market gives local merchants chance to boost holiday sales with last-minute shoppers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A holiday artisan market in Century Square Sunday afternoon gave local merchants an opportunity to boost their holiday sales while providing shoppers the chance to buy last-minute gifts for their loved ones on the final weekend before Christmas.

The market contained over 20 local vendors offering a diverse range of products, from clothing, jewelry, and handmade soaps to holiday decor, candles, and treats and goodies. The market was open from noon to 4 p.m. and organized by the City of College Station as part of their citywide “Christmas in College Station” campaign.

“It’s great to give some local vendors a chance to sell their wares,” Visit College Station marketing coordinator Zach Tigert said. “People are also able to check out some of the retail shops here at Century Square as well, so it’s kind of a big inclusive shopping experience.”

Sunday’s market marked the first time the city put something like this together to add to their lineup of holiday festivities.

“This year, vendors and shops need all the help they can get,” Tigert said. “It’s been a tough year, so this is a good way to close it on a high note.”

Tigert also says these types of events are important not just from an economic standpoint, but go a long way in bringing the community together in the spirit of the holidays.

“You see all these vendors out here, and when they were setting up, they were helping each other, even though they’re rivals, so to speak, selling goods,” Tigert said. “Then seeing the crowd out here supporting these small businesses just shows what a tight-knit community College Station is, and the community as a whole.”

