Howdy’s Pizza asks for support from customers after business falls 50% since summer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Howdy’s Texas Grill’d Pizza is asking for increased support from the community and its customer base after experiencing what they call a sharp decrease in business since the end of the summer.

General Manager Bryan Lariviere-Crane says Howdy’s has seen a 50% decline in business and foot traffic in their restaurant since the summer months. He believes most of that shortfall stems from the economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that our fans love our food and support us, so we sent out a message to our locals asking for their support,” Lariviere-Crane said. “And not just for us, but for local businesses in our area. We’ve talked to other businesses, and the story is very similar for a lot of other restaurants as well. We just wanted to bring awareness to the situation so we can still be here when the dust settles.”

Howdy’s Pizza opened in March of 2019. Lariviere-Crane says August was their highest month of sales last year, but it was their lowest in 2020.

“I think COVID affected the number of students who came back because we expected a bump that never came, and it just continued to decline,” Lariviere-Crane said.

Lariviere-Crane says the best way to help is to place an order with them. Whether it’s a weekly visit to the restaurant, ordering takeout for the family, or business owners providing lunch for their staff, it will do a lot to help Howdy’s get to the other side of the pandemic.

“We’re not looking for charity,” Lariviere-Crane said. “We want the opportunity to serve, and not just on a one-time basis, but consistently. We’ve seen a great response over the past couple of days of people coming in and ordering pizza. Make us a part of your routine.”

If sales continue on the same trend, Lariviere-Crane says Howdy’s will be forced to close, although he’s unsure of exactly when that could be.

“We didn’t want to pretend like everything was okay, and then one day have people ask, ‘Hey, what happened to Howdy’s?’” Lariviere-Crane said. “We didn’t want to have that happen, so we wanted to start that conversation before it was too late.”

Howdy’s hopes that by speaking up, they will push local customers to not only place more orders with them but help other struggling local restaurants that are experiencing the same sort of issues. Lariviere-Crane says he wants to see College Station remain a unique place that’s served by a wide variety of locally-owned businesses.

“We wanted Bryan-College Station to be the birthplace of Texas-style pizza, and we want it to stay that way,” Lariviere-Crane said. “We created Howdy’s to bring people and families together around a meal. That’s why we don’t serve pizza by the slice. We do it as whole pizzas because we think eating should bring the community together.”

