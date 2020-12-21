Advertisement

Local business putting employee safety first, switching to online sales only

The owner of Ecozapp says they hope to bring employees back in the spring
Ecozapp
Ecozapp(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:05 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station-based Ecozapp is making the difficult decision to layoff employees for the first time since COVID-19 hit the Brazos Valley.

Owner Joshua Zapelac says putting his employee’s safety first is the main priority.

“Until technicians have vaccines and we can reduce the risk of both our employees and the homeowner and not having to deal with the struggles of unnecessary risks just by waiting a few months is kind of our goal,” said Zapelac.

Zapelac says other shifts the airconditioning business has made is the selling and installation of air purification systems that reduce COVID-19 spread.

“You know you have to be adaptable and flexible, COVID is going to change the business environment,” said Zapelac “Right now we’re really focusing on getting them into high-risk areas like churches and schools who need them first and the fastest.”

For now, Zapelac says business will shift to online and shipping these air purification systems across the country.

“We’re trying to do what most businesses have to do and adapt so we can rehire and get back into operations hopefully in the spring,” said Zapelac “Until then we’re going to try and stop COVID with these air purifiers nationwide.”

The company recently installed these systems in restaurants like Solt and Urban Table. Check out the story KBTX did by clicking here.

