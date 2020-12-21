“Springlike” for first day of winter, chill returns soon

Winter officially began at 4:02am Monday! Felt enough like it early today with morning lows in the 30s, but a very casual 30 degree warm up is in store for the rest of Monday, with a little high cloud cover intruding by late afternoon. Overall, EXCELLENT weather coming our way for the first couple days of Christmas week, especially if you have some holiday errands to run, or just want to soak up some sun on your holiday break. Either way, we hope it’s restful and peaceful for you this season.

Still on track for our next big system to roll through just ahead of Christmas Eve. That drags a cold front into the Brazos Valley Wednesday with a small chance for showers and falling temperatures through the afternoon. In the wake of that front, the Brazos Valley wakes to the 30s Christmas Eve morning with highs only slated to reach the mid-50s by afternoon. The closest we usually get to a White Christmas is a thin glaze of frost on the lawns and windshields, and we can expect exactly that come Christmas morning. In the past half decade, we’ve mainly been well above average for the holiday, but morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs near 60 ensures a “festively chilly” Christmas incoming.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy sunrise fog possible. Low: 40. Wind: Calm.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 68. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 45. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 70. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.