Police say Bryan man arrested on DWI charge after striking three vehicles

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested Friday night after leaving a bar intoxicated and striking three vehicles, said police.

A police officer said he witnessed Mario Ramos, 45, leave a bar in downtown Bryan and back into an unattended parked SUV. Ramos then took off from the area and struck another vehicle in the intersection of N Bryan and W. MLK. According to his arrest report, Ramos also struck a third vehicle in the 600 block of W. 15th.

Bryan police said they finally got him stopped after he jumped a curb and drove through a yard near Highway 21. During questioning, Ramos told police he consumed seven alcoholic beverages before leaving the bar.

The owner of the first vehicle hit declined to press charges. The second vehicle that was hit took off from the scene before police could speak with them. The owner of the third vehicle hit could not be located.

Ramos was arrested on a DWI charge and remains in the Brazos County Detention Center.

There’s also an ICE Immigration Hold placed on him.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.