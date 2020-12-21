Reason to Smile - December 21, 2020

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s Reason to Smile was sent to us from Connie Rodriguez. She said The 272nd District Court Staff wanted to say thank you to an amazing Judge, Friend, and Boss Judge Travis Bryan, III.

Judge Bryan is retiring after practicing law for nearly 50 years, spending many of them in the district court.

Judge Bryan said the time was right to retire.

