Advertisement

Spring Tuesday, Winter returns Wednesday

By Shel Winkley
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Looking to catch a view of the “Great” Conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter -- otherwise known as the “Christmas Star” this evening? High clouds have started to slip into the Brazos Valley, which may muddle viewing a bit. Still, should be enough breaks in that cloud cover to catch a view of the spectacle around the top of the 6pm hour. Overcast skies take over tonight; a patchy fog may even develop in spots by sunrise Tuesday. After starting in the 40s, a breezy south-southeast wind and returning sunshine will push afternoon highs to the low 70s for another afternoon.

Colder change arrives late Wednesday as the next cold front arrives in the Brazos Valley between 2pm (north) and 7pm (south). A quick chance for spotty rain / thin line of showers along the front is the welcome wagon to a gusty wind kicking up to drop temperatures late in the day. Once the front passes, wind gusts 30-35mph are expected as thermometers quickly dive from the near 70° to 50s by sunset. That clears the way for crisp, seasonable, and enjoyable weather for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Patchy fog. Low: 46. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Clearing clouds. High: 72. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Becoming cloudy. Low: 56. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. High: 69, falling by late afternoon. Wind: SW becoming N 10-20 mph, gusting 30-35mph by sunset.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 30
Bryan man killed, two hospitalized in four vehicle crash on Highway 30
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Over 1300 active Covid-19 cases in Brazos County
The SUV was hit by an 18-wheeler that was turned from Holleman Dr E onto Earl Rudder Freeway S...
College Station feeder road back open after two vehicle accident
CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
“Springlike” for first day of winter, chill returns soon
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Mild ahead of a cold push of Christmas air
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Drying things out for the back half of the weekend
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Rain and thunderstorms soak the first half of Saturday