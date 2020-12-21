Spring Tuesday, Winter returns Wednesday

Looking to catch a view of the “Great” Conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter -- otherwise known as the “Christmas Star” this evening? High clouds have started to slip into the Brazos Valley, which may muddle viewing a bit. Still, should be enough breaks in that cloud cover to catch a view of the spectacle around the top of the 6pm hour. Overcast skies take over tonight; a patchy fog may even develop in spots by sunrise Tuesday. After starting in the 40s, a breezy south-southeast wind and returning sunshine will push afternoon highs to the low 70s for another afternoon.

Colder change arrives late Wednesday as the next cold front arrives in the Brazos Valley between 2pm (north) and 7pm (south). A quick chance for spotty rain / thin line of showers along the front is the welcome wagon to a gusty wind kicking up to drop temperatures late in the day. Once the front passes, wind gusts 30-35mph are expected as thermometers quickly dive from the near 70° to 50s by sunset. That clears the way for crisp, seasonable, and enjoyable weather for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Patchy fog. Low: 46. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Clearing clouds. High: 72. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Becoming cloudy. Low: 56. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. High: 69, falling by late afternoon. Wind: SW becoming N 10-20 mph, gusting 30-35mph by sunset.

