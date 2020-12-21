Texas must spend $2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds, or risk losing it

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With only two weeks before the funding expires, Texas’ state government still hasn’t spent about a quarter of the $8 billion it received from the federal coronavirus relief bill.

In March, the U.S. Department of the Treasury assigned $11.24 billion to local and state governments in Texas. Almost a third of that went directly to cities and counties with more than 500,000 people, which have been quick to use it for a wide range of measures, from rent assistance programs to temperature checks at city offices. The state distributed $1.85 billion to smaller jurisdictions and has been distributing the remaining $8 billion through its health, education, and emergency agencies, among others.

The funds can pay for expenses incurred only until Dec. 30, according to federal guidelines. Gov. Greg Abbott’s office said that it will use the money by that deadline but would not give details on how.

We sat down to talk with Raymond Robertson, a political economist at Texas A&M, about where those funds may go and how soon we can expect them to be distributed.

Robertson says this money can be used to both stimulate the economy and help those with the most need.

“The CARES act is a very effective way to help those that need it the most,” Robertson explains.

He says giving money directly to taxpayers both stimulates the economy and helps those in need.

Robertson explains that there is more of a focus on the now, but there are also moves being made to invest in the future like expanding educational resources for online learning.

With no timetable and no roadmap in place to spend these funds, Robertson says it’s up to Governor Abbott to decide where this money should go.

“The governor’s assured us it will be spent by the end of the year,” Robertson says, “so we’ll be watching very closely to see where it ends up.

