The season of winter officially begins Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While it has plenty felt like it at times over the past few weeks, winter officially begins in the wee hours of Monday morning.

The winter solstice officially occurs at 4:02am CT. This is the moment the Northern Hemisphere is tilted the furthest from the sun. December 21st brings the shortest amount of daylight and the longest night of the year. It is also the day where the sun is at its lowest maximum elevation in the sky.

Days slowly get longer in the Brazos Valley, starting December 22nd (KBTX)

For the Brazos Valley -- Bryan-College Station specifically -- the first day of winter only shines a short 10 hours, 9 minutes, and 53 seconds of daylight. To be technical, this is under one second of daylight less than December 20th and two seconds of daylight less than December 22nd.

As for the weather, temperatures are sliding up the thermometer, and a bit milder than typically expected, in the days leading up to Christmas. After a cold, seasonable start Monday morning, afternoon highs are slated for the upper 60s to near 70°. That will be the case again Tuesday and part of Wednesday.

Mild weather leads off the week of Christmas in the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

The next cold front to reach the Brazos Valley is scheduled for midday - early afternoon Wednesday. A strong push of Arctic air will drop temperatures for the back half of the day. Pull out the sweaters! Cooler, quiet, and a festive feeling Christmas Eve and Day are expected with sunrise temperatures in the 30s and afternoon highs reaching the mid 50s to low 60s through the holiday. Snow is not in the forecast -- but there may be a light frost glistening on the lawn Christmas morning.

Festively chilly weather is expected this Christmas, in the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

