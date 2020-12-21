Advertisement

The season of winter officially begins Monday

Set an alarm for just after 4am and celebrate accordingly
By Shel Winkley
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While it has plenty felt like it at times over the past few weeks, winter officially begins in the wee hours of Monday morning.

The winter solstice officially occurs at 4:02am CT. This is the moment the Northern Hemisphere is tilted the furthest from the sun. December 21st brings the shortest amount of daylight and the longest night of the year. It is also the day where the sun is at its lowest maximum elevation in the sky.

Days slowly get longer in the Brazos Valley, starting December 22nd
Days slowly get longer in the Brazos Valley, starting December 22nd(KBTX)

For the Brazos Valley -- Bryan-College Station specifically -- the first day of winter only shines a short 10 hours, 9 minutes, and 53 seconds of daylight. To be technical, this is under one second of daylight less than December 20th and two seconds of daylight less than December 22nd.

CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST FOR THE BRAZOS VALLEY OR GRANDMA’S HOUSE USING THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

As for the weather, temperatures are sliding up the thermometer, and a bit milder than typically expected, in the days leading up to Christmas. After a cold, seasonable start Monday morning, afternoon highs are slated for the upper 60s to near 70°. That will be the case again Tuesday and part of Wednesday.

Mild weather leads off the week of Christmas in the Brazos Valley
Mild weather leads off the week of Christmas in the Brazos Valley(KBTX)

The next cold front to reach the Brazos Valley is scheduled for midday - early afternoon Wednesday. A strong push of Arctic air will drop temperatures for the back half of the day. Pull out the sweaters! Cooler, quiet, and a festive feeling Christmas Eve and Day are expected with sunrise temperatures in the 30s and afternoon highs reaching the mid 50s to low 60s through the holiday. Snow is not in the forecast -- but there may be a light frost glistening on the lawn Christmas morning.

Festively chilly weather is expected this Christmas, in the Brazos Valley
Festively chilly weather is expected this Christmas, in the Brazos Valley(KBTX)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 30
Bryan man killed, two hospitalized in four vehicle crash on Highway 30
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Active cases climb in Brazos County as the Christmas holiday nears
Christopher Luttrell has been identified as the victim in Thursday's crash along Highway 21.
Blinn PD officer identified as victim in Hwy 21 fatal crash
The SUV was hit by an 18-wheeler that was turned from Holleman Dr E onto Earl Rudder Freeway S...
College Station feeder road back open after two vehicle accident
CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas

Latest News

Joel Becerra was released from the Brazos County Detention Center earlier this month on bonds...
Grand jury indicts College Station man for fatal October crash
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Police say the man admitted to having seven drinks before driving.
Police say Bryan man arrested on DWI charge after striking three vehicles
The man admitted to police he kept drugs at his house near Gabbard Park, according to an arrest...
CSPD: Drug dealer arrested after he’s found passed out in car