This cookbook of Mountain Dew-inspired recipes is the White Elephant gift of 2020

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Unsure what to get your loved one for Christmas? Consider this for a stocking stuffer, if you dare: fan-favorite soda MTN DEW is celebrating its 80th birthday this year, and to celebrate, the Big Bold Book of MTN DEW Recipes has been created.

The cookbook includes recipes for MTN DEW Big Red-glazed ham, various cocktails, MTN DEW-green pancakes and so much more.

For $30, this very green hardback book will take you through all the ways you never expected to use MTN DEW. Plus, with recipes ranging from difficult to easy, you can grab your 2-liters and the whole family for a day of fun in the kitchen.

On Brazos Valley This Morning, Kathleen and Josh Ninke tried their hand at one of the menu items. Plus, they spoke with the Food Network contributor and food blogger Skyler Bouchard about why she’s having fun with the cookbook, too.

