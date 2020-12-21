Advertisement

This cookbook of Mountain Dew-inspired recipes is the White Elephant gift of 2020

The cookbook recipes range from entrees to cocktails to pancakes
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Unsure what to get your loved one for Christmas? Consider this for a stocking stuffer, if you dare: fan-favorite soda MTN DEW is celebrating its 80th birthday this year, and to celebrate, the Big Bold Book of MTN DEW Recipes has been created.

The cookbook includes recipes for MTN DEW Big Red-glazed ham, various cocktails, MTN DEW-green pancakes and so much more.

For $30, this very green hardback book will take you through all the ways you never expected to use MTN DEW. Plus, with recipes ranging from difficult to easy, you can grab your 2-liters and the whole family for a day of fun in the kitchen.

On Brazos Valley This Morning, Kathleen and Josh Ninke tried their hand at one of the menu items. Plus, they spoke with the Food Network contributor and food blogger Skyler Bouchard about why she’s having fun with the cookbook, too.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 30
Bryan man killed, two hospitalized in four vehicle crash on Highway 30
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Over 1300 active Covid-19 cases in Brazos County
The SUV was hit by an 18-wheeler that was turned from Holleman Dr E onto Earl Rudder Freeway S...
College Station feeder road back open after two vehicle accident
CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
53 new COVID-19 cases, 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Graduates recently were recognized in fall commencement activities at Texas A&M in College...
Aggie parents share frustrations over no pass / fail option for fall semester
Brazos Valley Marine Corps League visits animal shelter
Treat of the Day: Marine Corps League takes Santa to visit Aggieland Humane Society
Mountain Dew as an ingredient? New cookbook says yes
A cookbook full of Mountain Dew-inspired recipes is the White Elephant gift of the 2020