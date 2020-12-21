Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office promotes Lieutenant Abigail Belangeri

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Abigail Belangeri who was recently promoted to Lieutenant.

Belangeri has been with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office for more than a decade.

She’s worked multiple roles at the Brazos County Detention Center, has held and currently serves in multiple leadership positions in the sheriff’s office, and currently serves as the treasurer of the Texas Jail Association Board.

She also is a master trainer for mental health jail officers.

Members at the Sheriff’s office say they look forward to Lieutenant Belangeri stepping into a more expanded role.

