Treat of the Day: Marine Corps League takes Santa to visit Aggieland Humane Society

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Santa and the Brazos Valley Marine Corps League banded together to bring some toys, treats and supplies to the sweet pets of Aggieland Humane Society last week.

The shelter is in the middle of their “12 Strays of Christmas” where 12 pets are patiently waiting for their forever humans and it’s only 12 bucks to adopt them!

Thank you to the Marine Corps League for looking out for our furry friends.

