Advertisement

Volleyball Spring Schedule Announced

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The 2021 Texas A&M volleyball spring schedule was released on Monday by the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies open the season on the road at Auburn Jan 30-31.

Texas A&M will take on the remaining eight SEC opponents that they did not play in the fall. The schedule format remains the same, with one opponent in back-to-back matches. A&M concluded the fall slate with a 4-4 record after facing LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Arkansas.

The Maroon & White’s home schedule includes contests against Tennessee (Feb. 6-7), Kentucky (Feb. 26-27), Alabama (March 5-6) and Florida (March 24-25).

Additionally, Texas A&M faces Auburn (Jan. 30-31), South Carolina (Feb. 10-11), Georgia (March 12-13) and Missouri (March 19-20) away from Bryan-College Station.

TV designations and first serve will be announced at a later date.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

Spring 2021 Schedule

Jan. 30-31 – at Auburn

Feb. 6-7 – vs. Tennessee

Feb. 10-11 – at South Carolina

Feb. 26-27 – vs. Kentucky

March 5-6 – vs. Alabama

March 12-13 – at Georgia

March 19-20 – at Missouri

March 24-25 – vs. Florida

Most Read

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 30
Bryan man killed, two hospitalized in four vehicle crash on Highway 30
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Over 1300 active Covid-19 cases in Brazos County
The SUV was hit by an 18-wheeler that was turned from Holleman Dr E onto Earl Rudder Freeway S...
College Station feeder road back open after two vehicle accident
CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas

Latest News

Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M’s Offensive Line Named Finalist for Moore Award
Running back Isaiah Spiller breaks loose for a 52-yard touchdown run in the first quarter on...
Disappointed Aggie fans say Texas A&M “robbed” by CFP selection committee
Texas A&M Accepts Invitation to Capital One Orange Bowl
Texas A&M Accepts Invitation to Capital One Orange Bowl