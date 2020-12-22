$10 vehicle registration fee one step closer to Texas statehouse

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A new bill is headed to the Texas Statehouse in Austin. The proposed legislation is aimed to help fund local transportation and infrastructure projects in the Bryan-College Station region. The Brazos Regional Mobility Authority is recommending a fee of $10 be added to vehicle registration.

Dan Rudge, Executive Director of the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization, says the revenue collected will be used to help study and fund projects needed to improve roadways like FM 2818, State Highway 6 and 21, and many other projects.

“There are a number of studies that we would like to have the RMA undertake,” said Ridge. " In order to do that, they need matching funds so that they can get additional dollars from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Rudge says that District 14 Texas State Representative John Raney and District 5 Texas Senator Charles Schwertner is set to take up this issue during the next legislative session. He says ultimately, it would be up to Brazos County voters to decide if they want the additional fee or not.

“We’re not asking the legislature to impose the $10 vehicle registration fee,” said Rudge. “The RMA is asking the legislature to let the Brazos County residents vote on whether or not they want to have the additional $10 fee.”

Brazos County commissioners voted back in October to approve sending this issue to lawmakers at the Texas Statehouse.

To view the latest transportation improvements proposals, click here.

