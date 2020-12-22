76 new COVID-19 cases, 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 76 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,366 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 130 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

9,844 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

52 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,111 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 255 active probable cases and there have been 1,856 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 11,340. There have been 120,698 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 83 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 81 percent.

Currently, there are 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities Austin 103 886 769 14 Brazos 1,366 11,340 9,844 130 Burleson 110 886 763 13 Grimes 196 1,715 1,478 41 Houston 88 1,009 899 22 Lee 164 808 621 23 Leon 115 697 561 21 Madison 88 1,062 958 16 Milam 131 1,221 729 10 Montgomery 6,429 23,267 13,046 186 Robertson 164 810 634 12 San Jacinto 21 416 377 18 Trinity 25 320 286 9 Walker 255 5,560 5,227 78 Waller 267 1,775 1,486 22 Washington 190 1,329 1,082 57

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 650 staffed hospital beds with 139 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 6 available ICU beds and 65 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 90 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 16 new cases and 195 active cases on Dec. 19.

Currently, the university has reported 4,616 positive cases, 7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 21, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 271,931 active cases and 1,279,067 recoveries. There have been 1,591,948 total cases reported and 14,483,812 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 25,415 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 219,265 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 21 at 5:10 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

