Be Remarkable: Meet the woman behind Brazos Valley Merry Blessings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Amber Robertson has been able to work from home during the pandemic, and overall she feels like she’s had a good year compared to the struggles that so many other people have had. Knowing she had it better than others, she felt compelled to give back.

“Something was on my spirit. I couldn’t just sit back. I couldn’t watch these families suffer while I was being blessed,” said Robertson outside her home in Bryan.

So, with the support of her friends, she started a Facebook group called Brazos Valley Merry Blessings and the concept was simple: Gather monetary donations, toys, and clothes and deliver them to others in the community who need help.

“At this point, we’ve helped more than one hundred kids get Christmas this year - and counting,” she said. “The idea just exploded” and now the online group has more than 400 members.

“She’s got a heart of gold and is always helping families,” said her husband Patrick, who nominated his wife for the Be Remarkable award. “She has helped families get help with bills, food, toiletries, clothes, shoes, medical help, and this year along she has helped get over 100 kids Christmas presents because some families just are in the position to be able to provide a Christmas for their kids. She has also helped with Christmas dinner for some people and the list goes on and on.”

The couple recently became foster parents and they both have been on the receiving end of help from others. That’s why Robertson says the Merry Blessings Facebook page will continue even after the holidays because there’s always someone looking for help.

All this and much more is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Amber Robertson with this week’s Be Remarkable award!

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here! Be Remarkable airs on News 3 at 6 p.m. every other Monday and is proudly sponsored and made possible by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

