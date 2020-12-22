Advertisement

Breezy and warm until winter air returns late Wednesday

By Max Crawford
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Tuesday morning fog and mild temps yield to a breezy and warm afternoon with temperatures in the 70s. Loving this warmer weather? Get it while you can! We’re on tap for some big changes ahead of the holidays. Some gusts to about 25mph are possible this afternoon with a few clouds by late afternoon. Other than that, once the fog clears, not much stopping you on the drive.

Wednesday starts and finishes on the windy side, thanks to an approaching cold front that will have us much colder by the Christmas holidays. There may not be a ton of moisture to work with in this go round, but a few light showers will be possible on the morning and afternoon drive Wednesday. More than anything, if you’re traveling, be ready for gusty wind all day Wednesday, from the south in the AM, and then blustery from the north by the end of the day. Said north wind has us MUCH colder waking up on Christmas Eve morning, and the cold, clear weather looks to last all the way through Christmas ahead of our next system coming through this weekend.

Tuesday: Clearing clouds. High: 72. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Becoming cloudy. Low: 56. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. High: 66, falling by late afternoon. Wind: SW becoming N 10-20 mph, gusting 30-35mph by sunset.

Wednesday Night: Clearing skies, breezy and cold. Low: 35. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

