Bryan City Council approves $1.4 million funding grant for new BigShots Golf facility

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Construction of a new golf entertainment complex is expected to finally start.

The new BigShots Golf in Bryan has seen months of construction delays during the economic slowdown of COVID-19. Tuesday afternoon the Bryan City Council unanimously approved an updated agreement with BigShots. They said a $1.4 million grant will put them at the front of the line as BigShots expands into our market.

”The agreement requires that by Jan. 1 they’re pulling their permits,” said Mayor Andrew Nelson of Bryan. “They’ve got the designs all done. They have to start construction by Feb. 1 and that’s wonderful so we’re giving them a loan.”

For residents worried about the city giving a private business grant money like this, Nelson explained it has to be paid back within four years.

”We don’t give the loan until they’ve already built and completed the building. That’s great because the collateral will be there for the loan before we ever give the money,” said Nelson.

“COVID has hit this world so hard. Our country hard, our state, and our community as well,” said Nelson. “The hospitality industry has been hammered so its’ been a concern. We were so excited about this BigShots announcement before we had Coronavirus. You know? They’re now backed up with a lot of projects and they’ve got to pick which ones to start.”

Residents like Neal Rodriguez are noticing all the changes happening at Travis Bryan Midtown Park now.

Rodriguez is at Williamson Park across the fence regularly enjoying the outdoors.

”With everything that’s been going on this year I’m sure people are looking forward to having some fun and doing things with their family that can be safe,” Rodriguez said.

BigShots also plans to have a dozen full-time employees and at least 112 part-time positions. The full-time jobs are expected to pay $55,000 to $99,000 per year. Those part-time positions will pay minimum wage to $16 an hour.

”I know there’s a lot of struggling college students in the area and being able to have one job where you can make $16 and not have to work three different jobs, I’m sure it’ll be great,” said Rodriguez.

“This is exciting. They can begin construction hopefully within the next six weeks,” said Nelson.

Once construction starts it’s expected to take about a year to finish. Nelson said the timeline could go faster if the weather is better. Originally, BigShots was expected to open in Spring of 2021.

BigShots Golf Website is here.

