Bryan City Council approves property purchase for BTU

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan continues to look at future real estate options for BTU. A property purchase on West Carson Street got the green light Tuesday.

The city council unanimously approved purchasing property near the Bombers Ballpark and across from the old Armory. BTU is still looking at plans to have offices at the former Armory in the future. City staff said the additional lot will provide space for another building or parking lot space.

”I’m not sure whether it will be parking but you know that Armory building has some remediation that has to be done,” said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson. “It’s uncertain exactly what that will look like whether we can use the building, not use the building, how much space we may need so it was opportunistic for us.”

That property is being purchased $275,000.

We have a previous story on the armory plans here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.