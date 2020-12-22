Advertisement

Bryan High product Nutall namd SLC Men’s Player of the Week

Sam Houston State Basketball
Sam Houston State Basketball(KBTX)
By Southland Conference
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas -- Sam Houston State guard Zach Nutall is the Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Weekly awards are presented by Hercules Tires. Extending his streak of finishing in double figures to 23 games, he averaged 20 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as the Bearkats went 1-2 on the week.

Nutall shot 21-of-45 (.467) from the field and 7-of-18 (.389) from long range, and he tallied five assists and five steals. The Bearkats (4-5) suffered road losses to LSU (88-66) and Texas (79-63) on Monday and Wednesday, respectively, but bounced back with an 82-69 win over Rice on Saturday.

SHSU travels to UTRGV to take on the Vaqueros at 6 p.m. CT tonight. Men’s Basketball Player of the Week – Zach Nutall, Sam Houston State – Junior – Guard – Bryan, TexasNutall wrapped up the week with 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting in the victory over Rice. He hauled in seven boards and finished with three assists and a pair of steals. 

Held to his lowest scoring output of the season, Nutall still finished with 13 points in the loss to LSU. He responded with a 23-point outing against No. 11 Texas, drilling four of his six three-point tries and grabbing four rebounds.

Honorable Mention: Rylan Bergersen, Central Arkansas; KeyShawn Feazell, McNeese; Perry Francois, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Most Read

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 30
Bryan man killed, two hospitalized in four vehicle crash on Highway 30
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Over 1300 active Covid-19 cases in Brazos County
College Station Firefighters respond to a home fire in south College Station
Cause of home fire in south College Station still unknown
The SUV was hit by an 18-wheeler that was turned from Holleman Dr E onto Earl Rudder Freeway S...
College Station feeder road back open after two vehicle accident

Latest News

Aggies Topple Wofford, 70-52
Aggies Topple Wofford, 70-52
Texas A&M vs UNC Orange Bowl
Both Texas A&M and North Carolina are programs on the rise
Texas A&M Basketball
Aggies Topple Wofford, 70-52
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame