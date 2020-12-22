College Station police investigating after two found dead in motel room

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating what happened after two people were found dead at a motel in the 2500 block of Texas Avenue near Southwest Parkway.

According to police, the call came in around 7 a.m. Tuesday. The door to the room was open when officers arrived. Police do not know the cause of death at this point.

Authorities are investigating to figure out what happened. Right now they’re classifying this as a death investigation.

