Advertisement

College Station police investigating after two found dead in motel room

CSPD investigating incident Tuesday morning
CSPD investigating incident Tuesday morning(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating what happened after two people were found dead at a motel in the 2500 block of Texas Avenue near Southwest Parkway.

According to police, the call came in around 7 a.m. Tuesday. The door to the room was open when officers arrived. Police do not know the cause of death at this point.

Authorities are investigating to figure out what happened. Right now they’re classifying this as a death investigation.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Firefighters respond to a home fire in south College Station
Cause of home fire in south College Station still unknown
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
53 new COVID-19 cases, 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Graduates recently were recognized in fall commencement activities at Texas A&M in College...
Aggie parents share frustrations over no pass / fail option for fall semester
Second round of stimulus checks: Who will get them and how much?
Second round of stimulus checks: Who will get them and how much?
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Latest News

COVID in Context: Dec. 22
COVID in Context: As active cases rise, a smaller percentage lands in the hospital
FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
COVID in Context: Dec. 22
COVID in Context: Dec. 22
Monday Night Weather Update 12/21
Monday Night Weather Update 12/21