COVID in Context: As active cases rise, a smaller percentage lands in the hospital

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County are at an all-time high on Dec. 21, with more than 1,300 reported by the health district.

Hospitalizations are among the highest Brazos County has seen as well, with 41 of those active cases of the virus being treated in the hospital.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District
Per data from the Brazos County Health District

However, as active cases increase, hospitalizations do not increase on the same scale. During the pandemic, when there are more active cases, there is a smaller percentage of cases being hospitalized.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District
Per data from the Brazos County Health District(KBTX)

