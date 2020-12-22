Advertisement

Homeless who passed away this year remembered in “Longest Night of the Year” vigil

“It’s important to remember that these individuals were people, just like the rest of us.”
This year, six people were remembered during the ceremony. They were Loretta Aguirre, Dawn...
This year, six people were remembered during the ceremony. They were Loretta Aguirre, Dawn Maines, Scott Netka, Jeffery Rosenfeld, Mike Wise, and Mike Stone.(KBTX)
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission hosted a memorial Monday night for men and women who passed away this year while homeless.

The annual “Longest Night of the Year” candlelight vigil took place in Bryan.

This year, six people were remembered during the ceremony. They were Loretta Aguirre, Dawn Maines, Scott Netka, Jeffery Rosenfeld, Mike Wise, and Mike Stone.

“It’s important to remember that these individuals were people, just like the rest of us,” said Ron Crozier with Twin City Mission. “They’re not statistics, they’re not numbers, they’re not charts, they’re not graphs, they were people. And it’s only fitting a respectful to remember them in that way.”

National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day is a nation-wide event that takes place annually on the longest night of the year, the winter solstice.

