Advertisement

‘It starts the day on the right foot:’ Little girl and mail carrier share daily dance

By KPTV Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A special friendship between a 3-year-old and a mail carrier has carried on through the pandemic as they keep up their daily dance parties.

Ava has something to look forward to every day to make the best of her “stuck-at-home” situation.

“She gets so excited. It’s amazing,” said Ian Simon, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier.

Separated by a windowpane, she and Simon dance it out every morning.

It is a tradition that started about two years ago and stuck.

“One of us started to do a little jig and we just keep on doing it now,” Simon said.

During the pandemic, Ava’s dad David Whitlow says the interaction now means even more.

“It starts the day on the right foot,” Whitlow said. “He’s really been a sweet person, and he’s made a huge difference during this kind of otherwise dark time.”

He posted a video of their dance, shot by his wife and a neighbor, to TikTok and it’s now been seen around the world.

Whitlow says the response has been overwhelming but in a good way.

“I feel like they feel like when I watch her dance and my wife watches her dance,” Whitlow said.

In the eyes of those living the neighborhood, Simon is delivering more than mail.

“A lot of people depend on us through the weather, through this pandemic, through the fires and all the smoke,” Simon said. “I love my job.”

Copyright 2020 KPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Firefighters respond to a home fire in south College Station
Cause of home fire in south College Station still unknown
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
53 new COVID-19 cases, 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Graduates recently were recognized in fall commencement activities at Texas A&M in College...
Aggie parents share frustrations over no pass / fail option for fall semester
Second round of stimulus checks: Who will get them and how much?
Second round of stimulus checks: Who will get them and how much?
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Latest News

Rep. John Shimkus reflects on 24 years in Congress as he retires at the end of this term.
Rep. John Shimkus retires after 24 years in Congress
COVID in Context: Dec. 22
COVID in Context: As active cases rise, a smaller percentage lands in the hospital
Two athletes compete in a World Chase Tag event.
World Chase Tag marathon set to air Dec. 23
A special friendship between a three-year-old and a mail carrier has carried on through the...
‘It starts the day on the right foot:’ Little girl and mail carrier share daily dance