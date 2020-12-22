Local adoptive family gearing up to spend first Christmas together

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Ging family started fostering children across the Brazos Valley several years ago.

One of their foster kids, Kingston, first came to live with them when he was two.

“We were asked by CPS to give him a safe place to stay and we kept him in our home for about five months,” said Corey Ging.

Amy Ging says he instantly grew on their hearts.

“He fit perfectly into our family and we just fell in love with this little child,” said Amy “That’s kind of how we decided we would move forward with adopting him if that ever became available.”

After two years of being apart, Kingston was brought back to the Ging home.

“They needed a safe place for him to stay again when he was five and so he came to live with us last February and has been here since then,” said Corey.

Just two weeks before Christmas the family got the best present of all, a finalized adoption.

“We talk to him a lot about this being his forever family and that he won’t ever have to move again and he’s very excited about that and we are as well,” said Corey.

Kingston will spend his first Christmas as a Ging and is taking in all the new traditions.

“We made gingerbread cookies, we hung up, someone hung up our lights and we saw lights,” said Kingston.

Corey says he’s brought even more joy this holiday season.

“Seeing our family traditions, our Christmas traditions new through his eyes has been just really cool for all of us,” said Corey.

He’s also got two new sisters, Ella and Addy who say they couldn’t be more excited.

“I think it kind of was a missing piece that had always been like something that we were waiting for and so it was kind of like the perfect fit,” said Ella.

It’s a reminder that at Christmas our greatest gifts are rarely under the tree.

“It’s been a huge blessing for our family to experience this, to have kids come in and out of our home and to share our love with them and help them grow,” said Amy.

Currently, there are 10 kids in Brazos County are looking for their forever home, more than 40 have been adopted in the last year.

“There’s a huge need in the country, in the state and locally and I think people don’t realize that or recognize that it is going on right here in our town and so I think that our hope is by bringing awareness to that that more people will be willing to step up,” said Ging.

