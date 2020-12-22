Local grocery stores, pharmacies, gearing up to provide COVID-19 vaccine

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local grocery stores and pharmacies are gearing up for their first round of COVID-19 vaccine shipments this week. It’s expected they will distribute the Moderna vaccine.

H-E-B is one of those locations that will soon be able to distribute the vaccine throughout Texas. Jeenal Nihalani, Regional H-E-B Immunization Coordinator, says they have been preparing for a while now to make sure they were ready.

“We have about 300 stores in Texas, so we have plenty of immunizers available to get the job done. We’re all excited to get it going once we get that vaccine,” said Nihalani.

Much like hospitals that received the first vaccines, Nihalani says they will be giving them out to those in Phase 1 first.

“As of right now, even though our pharmacies will have vaccines sometimes this week, we’re going to be focusing on those who are healthcare professionals. So pharmacists, physicians, nurses, first responders, EMS workers, all who are in contact with patients on a day-to-day basis,” said Nihalani.

Brookshire Brothers is another location in the Brazos Valley that will soon be offering vaccines. Jason Holub, Pharmacy District Director for Brookshire Brothers, says they are excited to be on this list, to be able to make the vaccine available for those living in rural areas.

“For a lot of our locations, we are the only healthcare provider in the town or even in the county in some areas. We knew we really had to step up to the plate and provide the service for our counties,” said Holub.

Holub adds that they too will be sticking with the state and federal guidelines. He says they have been reaching out to healthcare providers in the areas near the locations allocated to receive vaccines to have them sign up for appointments.

Both H-E-B and Brookshire Brothers say they will be requiring appointments to limit potential exposure, and you must take work identification in order to prove that you are part of this first phase.

Holub says they want to work to help vaccinate those who need it first so they can eventually begin offering the vaccine to the general public.

“We will definitely encourage appointments to receive those vaccines, and then for some of our larger areas, we will have some pharmacists traveling around too, and possibly doing some larger clinics and reaching out to some of our local schools and utilizing pharmacy interns,” said Holub.

Here is a list of local pharmacies offering the vaccines once shipped sometime this week.

