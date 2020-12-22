Advertisement

REACH project hands out 200 Christmas meals to “Invisible Aggies”

Meals were made possible thanks to Ruffino Meats and Brookshire Brothers
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People lined up in a parking lot at Texas A&M University Monday to receive free meals through the REACH project.

Typically, the organization teams up with the food bank for weekly food distributions for the “Invisible Aggies,” those are workers who do a variety of jobs on the school’s campus such as custodial work, maintenance, and food service. But last week they learned the food bank would not be open.

Max Gerall, founder of the REACH project, says they knew they had to figure out a way to still get these members in our community fed, especially the week of Christmas. So, he teamed up with local businesses like Brookshire Brothers and Ruffino Meats to make it happen.

Gerall said looking at the long line of people was proof that there is a great need for food security in the community.

“When you see the line of cars, it really makes you realize how many families need your help, or a little extra nudge. So it is humbling to see the extra cars wrap around, show up 30 minutes early, 45 minutes early and wait in line. Shows just how big of an impact that this individual situation is having,” said Gerall.

Whole frozen turkeys were given out, along with sausage and sides for a full Christmas meal for a family.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

