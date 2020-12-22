Advertisement

Seasonal Affective Disorder could be on the rise during pandemic winter months

By Erika Fernandez
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holidays will definitely be different this year in the midst of a pandemic. A lot of us won’t be able to return home to see our loved ones to celebrate the season at the culmination of what has been an extremely difficult year. If you add the winter months, it can be a lot to handle even for the strongest people.

Erin Wilhite, a board member with the National Alliance on Mental Illness Brazos Valley, was on First News at Four on Tuesday.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, SAD, can be exacerbated in the winter months. Wilhite says 5 percent of Americans suffer from it.

“It is a real problem when it’s debilitating, when it stops a person from being able to do their normal activities, that’s when it’s a disorder,” Wilhite said.

Wilhite says women are more likely to get SAD than men. However, the longer and darker your days are, the likely you are to get it.

“It’s not just something that you can predict who will get, however, you can predict when people will get it,” Wilhite said. “For the most part, people don’t get it in the summer months.”

NAMI Brazos Valley is dedicated to building better lives for people affected by mental illness, but there have been difficulties helping people during the pandemic.

“We’ve moved our operation online,” Wilhite said. “There are issues of privacy just as we’ve heard with students going to school online, that prevents some people from coming.”

If someone is feeling alone this holiday season, find ways to connect with loved ones, even if you cannot be physically present. If you need immediate help, call 911.

If you are not in crisis, reach out to NAMI Brazos Valley at (979) 774-4713 for help and treatment.

To watch the full interview, click on the video player above.

