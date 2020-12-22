Tamales: A labor of love

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Tamales are a holiday tradition and favorite, but a lot of work goes into creating the tasty creation housed in the corn husk.

Alexandra Aguilar, the owner of Cilantro Mexican Grill and Tacos La Perlita, says there is a reason tamales are only made once a year.

It’s a multistep and several-day process, according to Aguilar.

“It’s a lot of hard work, which I kind of like when you look at it because the things that you love the most you have to work hard for,” said Aguilar.” We love tamales so much and it’s so much work, and things that you love so much you put a lot of work into it, so it’s even more enjoyable when you’re eating them.”

Aguilar didn’t exactly have this mentality growing up when she was learning the ropes of how to make tamales with her family. However, her mindset changed as she got older.

“As you get older, I kind of saw it as therapy in a way because all the women in our family, we all come together. It was a gathering. It was nice. You kind of let everything out there and when I was little I didn’t understand,” said Aguilar.

For Aguilar and her family, she said, “food for us is love,” and you can see that passion in how the family creates and comes together for their tamales.

How to make tamales

In order to make tamales, it all starts with the corn husks, which will soak in water overnight to make them easier to work with.

Then you make the sauce for the meat, which is prepared with Chili Cascavel that has been soaked in water. The chili will be blended with cumin, garlic, and salt, and then it will be cooked with lard to thicken it up.

The sauce will then be combined with a meat of choice.

The next step is to create the dough, which includes the masa.

Aguilar stressed that it’s important to make sure that the dough is soft enough because it has to stick to the corn husk. Once the dough is ready, you spread it on the corn husk, on the smooth side of the husk, with a spoon or spatula and then add the meat on top.

Once the dough and meat are added, you fold it up and put it in a tamalera or pot to steam. Aguilar suggests squeezing the top of the tamales to make sure none of the meat comes out. Aguilar says the tamales should be placed in a circle around the edges of the pot with the center part of the pot left open, so the tamales can properly steam.

If don’t have the time to make tamales on your own, you can purchase them from Aguilar at Cilantro or her family’s meat market La Perla.

Cilantro: (979) 704-6751 and La Perla 979-823-8624

Cilantro is located at 106 North Parker Ave in Bryan.

