Texas A&M’s Fisher Named Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Finalist

HOUSTON – Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher was one of eight coaches named as a finalist for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award, announced Tuesday.

Despite all of the challenges that the 2020 season presented, Fisher led the Aggies to a historic year concluding with a trip to the 87th Edition of the Capital One Orange Bowl against No. 14 North Carolina. Texas A&M finished the regular season ranked No. 5 by the College Football Playoff Committee, Associated Press and Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Texas A&M wrapped up the season on a seven-game win streak, the longest in-season streak by the Maroon & White since the 1998 campaign. The Aggies went 8-1 against an all-SEC slate as they compiled the most victories against conference foes since joining the SEC for the 2012 season.

The Paul “Bear” Bryant Award annually recognizes the country’s top college football coaches for their contributions both on and off the field, making the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life.

The Coach of the Year will be announced live on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, during a virtual awards ceremony with proceeds benefiting the American Heart Association, the world’s leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives. The awards will be televised later nationwide on FOX Sports family of networks. The Conference Coaches of the Year awards and national Coach of the Year award are voted on by the National Sports Media Association, along with current NCAA College football coaches, former Coach of the Year Award winners and the Bryant Family.

2020 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award Finalists

Tom Allen - Indiana University

Matt Campbell - Iowa State University

Jamey Chadwell - Coastal Carolina University

Mario Cristobal – University of Oregon

Jimbo Fisher - Texas A&M University

Brian Kelly – University of Notre Dame

Nick Saban – University of Alabama

Dabo Swinney – Clemson University