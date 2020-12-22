Wydermyer named Mackey Award Finalist

NEW YORK, New York -- Sophomore Jalen Wydermyer was named a finalist for the John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation’s most outstanding tight end, announced by the award’s foundation Tuesday. Wydermyer was joined by Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar and Florida’s Kyle Pitts as a finalist.

Wydermyer has been one of A&M’s most reliable targets this season. The sophomore leads the team with 45 catches for 502 yards and six receiving scores. His reception total is a league-best among tight ends, while his 12 career touchdown catches set a new A&M record for career receiving scores by a tight end. Wydermyer has tallied 29 catches for first downs this season and 14 for first downs on third-down plays. Through A&M’s final five games of the season, Wydermyer recorded multiple touchdowns in a game in three of those outings.

The 2020 John Mackey Award recipient will be presented live on January 7, 2021 at The Home Depot College Football Awards 7:00pm - 8:30pm EST on ESPN. All future announcements can be found at www.johnmackeyaward.com and on the official twitter account: @JohnMackeyAward .

The Aggies will return to the field once more this season, taking on No. 14 North Carolina in the 87th Capital One Orange Bowl on Jan. 2, 2021 at 7 p.m.