Area residents add COVID testing to their to-do list before Christmas plans

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many area residents are adding COVID tests to their pre-Christmas plans.

Testing sites across the Brazos Valley are wrapping up ahead of the holiday.

Wednesday afternoon, the lines weren’t as long at the Curative Kiosk at Texas A&M but there’s still urgency for people getting tested before the Christmas holiday.

”My brother lives in Crestview Retirement Community... I was hoping I could surprise my brother and show up there Christmas morning,” said Keith Morgan of Madisonville. “I found out though that I would have to be tested before being allowed into the facility.”

He has had several COVID tests to protect his family and Morgan knows this Christmas will be different.

”My wife and I will go and see our in-laws for a night. We’re not seeing children or grandchildren unfortunately but hopefully in the following weeks,” said Morgan.

“My wife and I have been pretty careful about you know seeing other people and being in small groups but you just never know,” said Matthew Weeks of College Station. “I feel like the info changes every day.”

Weeks is getting tested again before traveling with his wife to Amarillo. All of his previous tests have been negative.

”I just feel lucky I get to go see my family. I know there’s a lot of people that don’t and so, it’s just a hard season, kind of a sad Christmas but maybe Christmas can save 2020,” Weeks said.

Over on Rock Prairie Road a steady stream of people were taking advantage of drive-thru testing. That testing at Brian Bachmann Park happens until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Folks being tested hope this is the only Christmas COVID-19 impacts.

“I fully understand all the precautions any and everyone’s taking. I think they’re all worthwhile with hopefully in the future, in the near future, being able to shy away from them,” said Morgan.

Many of the testing sites will start back next week. No testing dates have been announced for 2021 yet.

