Big WIND clatters out on the lawn tonight as cold air spills in

WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 6am Thursday. After a day in the upper 70s to near 80s, winter air spills back into the Brazos Valley as sugarplums dance in our heads tonight. A northwest wind 15-20mph will gust 30-40mph through 5am. Small tree limbs may fall and the outdoor Christmas decorations will likely topple unless secured or tied down. While the wind will relax to just gusts of 20mph by sunrise, wind chill values are expected in the mid-20s to low 30s at sunrise. Actual temperatures are in the 30s, with a light freeze expected across the Northern Brazos Valley. Crisp and brisk Christmas Eve under blue skies; highs reach the low / mid 50s but it only feels like the 40s because of that wind.

No white Christmas this year...but there is a good chance for frost to glisten on the yard Christmas morning. Temperatures in the low 30s at sunrise turn around to seasonable low 60s under mostly sunny skies for the holiday. Clouds return this weekend along with a south wind. Temperatures are back in the 70s by Sunday through early next week. The next cold front is scheduled to arrive Wednesday with possible strong-to-severe storms ahead of another push of cold air to take us into 2021.

Wednesday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 34. Wind chills: 20s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph, gusting 30-40 mph.

Christmas Eve: Sunny. High: 55. Wind: NW 15-20 mph, gusting 30 mph.

Night Before Christmas: Clear. Frost by sunrise. Low: 33. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny. High: 62. Wind: W 5-10

