Advertisement

Caught on video: Man smashes windows of US senator’s office in North Dakota

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (CNN) - A man with what looks like an ax was caught on surveillance video smashing the windows of a U.S. senator’s office.

Police in Fargo, N.D., said they have identified the man, seen taking a number of swings at the office windows of Democratic Sen. John Hoeven. Then he casually walks back down the stairs.

Authorities have not released the man’s name.

The incident was reported Monday morning. The state attorney’s office in Cass County is now determining charges.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSPD investigating incident Tuesday morning
College Station police investigating after two found dead in motel room
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Highway 6 in College Station
$10 vehicle registration fee one step closer to Texas statehouse
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
76 new COVID-19 cases, 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized
A cold front pushing through the Brazos Valley Wednesday will give us the chance to see spotty...
Changes ahead as a cold front approaches the Brazos Valley Wednesday

Latest News

Education secretary nominee talks about the power of education
The CDC recommends families celebrate the winter holidays at home with people they already live...
‘Mom’s worth it’: US holiday travel surges despite outbreak
The United Nations’ human rights office said on Wednesday that it’s “deeply concerned” by U.S....
UN rights office criticizes Trump pardons of ex-contractors
Student loan relief
Federal student loan forbearance not extended in COVID-19 stimulus bill