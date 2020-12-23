Advertisement

City of College Station opens applications for business grants

The nearly $400,000 comes from the CARES Act
College Station Economic Assistance Grant.
College Station Economic Assistance Grant.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The City of College Station has opened applications for its second round of Economic Assistance Grants.

The nearly $400,000 in federal funding comes from Community Development Block Grant funds with the goal to help prevent job losses due to COVID-19.

Nam Cafe Owner Van Tran says the first round of Economic Assistance Grants helped his business.

“We used that money for payroll, rent, and for other expenses like utilities,” said Tran.

College Station Director of Community Services, Debbie Eller says businesses can receive any where from $10,000 to $50,000 depending on the number of low or moderate employees they have.

“The main thing we need to try to do is to provide some stability not only for our business community but when our business community can retain jobs then that keeps our residents more stable and less stressed and that’s our main goal, we want everyone to be successful through this pandemic,” said Eller.

Tran says College Station businesses should consider taking advantage of this opportunity.

“We’re not done with the pandemic, I mean I’m glad that the vaccine has come out but I don’t know how the spring is going to go,” said Tran. “Until we’re able to get back to normal then any kind of assistance would be a tremendous help.”

Eller says the city will have two rounds of applications, the first closing on Jan. 6 and the second opening from Jan. 11 to Feb. 3.

Businesses that are approved can expect to see funds granted within two to three weeks.

Eller says anyone with questions can contact her at 979-764-3771 or at deller@cstx.gov

“There’s people and businesses applying for grants who have never had to do anything like that before and we understand this can be a challenging and overwhelming process but we want to make it as easy as possible,” said Eller.

You can find more information on the grant including how to apply by clicking here.

For those still looking for assistance due to the COVID-19, you can call 211 to see what assistance is available in your area.

