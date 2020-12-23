Advertisement

December’s full cold moon rises between Christmas and New Year’s

It’s also called the moon before Yule
By Ed Payne
(Gray News) – The last full moon of 2020 slips in between two year-end holidays.

The cold moon rises four days after Christmas, hitting its peak at 10:28 p.m. ET Tuesday, NASA says.

“December’s full moon is most commonly known as the cold moon - a Mohawk name that conveys the frigid conditions of this time of year, when cold weather truly begins to grip us,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The Mohicans called it the long night moon because it rose during the longest nights of the year around the winter solstice.

Ancient European pagans called the December full moon the moon before Yule.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area. The moon will look full a day before and after its peak.

