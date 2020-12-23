Advertisement

Dog inside travel trailer fire dies, cause of fire unknown

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:06 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A travel trailer on the 5200 block of Jones Road caught fire around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Department.

According to Precinct 4, the resident of the home is out of town, and there is a total loss on the trailer home. A dog inside the trailer died in the fire, they confirmed.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

