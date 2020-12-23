Huntsville playing past Christmas Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville football team will face Crosby Saturday afternoon in a Class 5A Division 2 regional round playoff game at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:00pm. This is the third straight season Huntsville has gone at least three rounds deep in the playoffs.

Because of COVID-19 Class 5A and 6A teams did not start the regular season until late September. The late start pushed the playoffs back which means the Hornets will be practicing on Christmas Eve and playing their third round playoff game the day after Christmas.

It’s an unusual situation since the high school football playoffs are normally over before Christmas but Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern and his team are treating this week just like they treat Thanksgiving week. Southern said, “We do a lot of our work in the morning and our kids are use to that. We were done at 9:30 this morning and the kids have a semi opportunity to kind of be normal during Christmas break.” Southern added, “We will take the field early in the morning and we have a little parent meeting and team prayer and then they will hopefully enjoy a day and a half for Christmas and then obviously the game on Saturday but you know as long as you are still playing this time of the year you figure out the best way to handle this.”

Huntsville and Crosby met in the area round of the playoffs last year. Huntsville won that game 54-44.

