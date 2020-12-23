Local business owner, college professor on a mission to help slow spread of COVID-19 one air filter at a time

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Dan Quinn is the owner of ProHealth 2020 in College Station. Since the beginning of the pandemic, he’s been working overtime to help keep people safe from the coronavirus. Quinn spends his day treating homes and businesses throughout the Brazos Valley with products like Zoono and Capture Coating that are designed to help kill off bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19.

“We simply spray it on the air filter, it dries, and then it captures all the germs and viruses that try to flow through the air filter,” said Quinn.

Quinn says Capture Coating traps airborne contaminants within the treated filter and dehydrates the germs and viruses within minutes.

“It also increases the filter MERV ratings without restricting airflow and is EPA registered with a verifiable kill test for SARS CoV-2,” said Quinn.

Capture Coating was created by Dr. Seamus Curran, a University of Houston Professor and Curran Biotec founder. He says when he originally started the company, it was to help address the shortage of Personal Protection Equipment and then shifted his focus to killing the virus in the air.

“My biggest concern was the building themselves,” said Curran. “How do we safely operate our buildings and prevent any viruses from penetrating our defenses.”

Curran says one of the main ways to slow the virus’s spread is to remove it from the air.

“There’s a greater need to clean the air,” said Curran. “it’s not just wearing PPE, it also means cleaning the air itself so nobody can breathe in that virus.”

Local business owners like Jerry Anderson, who owns the Allstate Insurance on South Texas Avenue in College Station, says that Allstate is known for their slogan “You’re in good hands with Allstate.” Still, he wants his employees and customers to know that when they visit his office, they’re truly in good hands.

“The number one priority is my employees as well as our clients and customers,” said Anderson. “We want to make sure that they’re protected.”

Quinn says he knows the holiday time is very special to people; he says he’s working hard to make sure that those who do decide to congregate can do so as safely as possible.

“So people can feel comfortable having their families over for Christmas and the holidays and not worry about people catching the virus,” said Quinn.

Quinn says his customers feel a sense of relief knowing that they went above and beyond to keep their families and customers stay safe.

“That gives a lot of people peace of mind,” said Quinn.

