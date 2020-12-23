Nearly 300 gifts delivered to families in Brazos County for Sheriff Office’s “Adopt a Family” event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a difficult year, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office made sure that some local families were still able to feel the magic of the holidays.

Regina Guzman with the sheriff’s office says they knew they had to put together the “Adopt a Family” event this year and try to help out even more families.

“It means a lot. I mean, all the donations, as far as the gifts and money, are from county employees, and even the community got involved this year. It means a lot, we could not do it without them,” said Guzman.

Monday and Tuesday, nearly 300 wrapped gifts were packed up and delivered to 11 families, including 29 kids. From bikes to baby dolls, the gifts ranged from all ages.

Bryan resident Maggie Padilla says her family was hit with COVID-19 and had a hard time with it. Because of that, they were concerned they would not be able to have a Christmas for their youngest. But thanks to those who donated, they are now able to.

“It’s very wonderful, I mean, very special because I didn’t think we would have anything for him,” said Padilla.

As gifts were passed out, an entire Christmas meal, including a turkey and sides, was also delivered.

“It means a lot to the families,” said Guzman. “The families so far that we have dropped off gifts for, have been very appreciative, and very thankful that we were able to get help this year,” said Guzman.

