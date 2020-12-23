Advertisement

NICU babies spread holiday cheer in ugly Christmas sweaters

“Even in the ugliest holiday sweaters, these babies prove that good things come in small packages.”
(Baylor Scott & White - College Station)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Babies in the NICU at Baylor Scott & White - College Station were treated to their first “ugly Christmas sweater”.

The NICU currently has seven little babies who will be spending the holidays at the hospital. But, staff have found a way to spread some holiday cheer.

“Even in the ugliest holiday sweaters, these babies prove that good things come in small packages,” a statement from the hospital said. “The most wonderful time of the year is made complete with these bundles of joy, who are sure to make it on Santa’s nice list. We’re excited to celebrate the holiday season with our tiniest patients who are dressed to impress.”

Click through the gallery below to see the babies decked out in holiday garb.

