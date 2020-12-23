Police release names of men found dead at College Station motel

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have released the names of two men found dead Tuesday morning at a motel on Texas Avenue near Southwest Parkway.

The men are Juan Jimenez, 36, and Jacob Allen Barrera, Jr, 28. Police did not say where the men are from and it’s unclear if they were guests at the motel at the time of their deaths.

Death Investigation – Officers responding to an open door call (just before 7 a.m.) at a motel near Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway discovered two deceased individuals inside the room. Detectives and Crime Scene personnel are on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/3WDDSO1Vop — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) December 22, 2020

Police said early Tuesday morning they responded to a call concerning an open door at the motel located at 2514 Texas Avenue S. and when they arrived they discovered the deceased men.

It’s unclear who called the police or where exactly the men were found on the property. Police said they were working to determine their exact cause of death.

This is the second death investigation police have conducted in College Station this year. Last month College Station police responded to a report of a Normangee man found deceased inside the room of a motel along Highway 6 near Rock Prairie Road. In that case, police said the man appeared to have died during a domestic violence situation. A person involved in that situation has been questioned but not arrested. Police said they were waiting on an autopsy report to determine how he died and then they would forward the case to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

